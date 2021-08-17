wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Updated Lineup For Tuesday Summer Struggle Show
NJPW has announced an updated lineup for their Summer Struggle show tomorrow due to several talents being pulled over COVID protocols. The company announced that tomorrow’s show will, in addition to seeing changes over the COVID protocol-related withdrawals, no longer see Gedo and Dick Togo face Roppongi 3K, a match that is now a double forfeit since the former team is missing the event and Roppongi 3K fell apart on Monday.
You can see the full announcement below with match changes:
Wrestlers absent due to COVID protocols; changes made to August 17 card
On Sunday August 15, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI presented with a fever on arrival at a live event in Shizuoka. In accordance with NJPW’s COVID-19 protocols, both wrestlers did not compete on the card and have undertaken PCR tests. Both continue to be absent from live events while awaiting results, while contacts are also absent as a precautionary measure.
The following changes have been made to tonight’s card.
1st Match
Toru Yano, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi & Jado
Tomoaki Honma vs Great-O-Khan
2nd Match
Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI vs Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI
Toru Yano & Togi Makabe vs Chase Owens & Jado
3rd Match
SHO & YOH vs Dick Togo & Gedo
Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr, Minoru Suzuki & DOUKI
As a result of their absence, Gedo and Dick Togo forfeit their Super Jr. Tag League match. Far East Connection end the league at 0-5. Additionally, Roppongi 3K have dissolved as a team and therefore tonight’s planned Far East Connection vs Roppongi 3K match is a double forfeit, both teams finishing the league at zero points.
