NJPW Announces Updated Lineup For Tuesday Summer Struggle Show

NJPW has announced an updated lineup for their Summer Struggle show tomorrow due to several talents being pulled over COVID protocols. The company announced that tomorrow’s show will, in addition to seeing changes over the COVID protocol-related withdrawals, no longer see Gedo and Dick Togo face Roppongi 3K, a match that is now a double forfeit since the former team is missing the event and Roppongi 3K fell apart on Monday.

You can see the full announcement below with match changes: