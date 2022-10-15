– NJPW held Night 2 of its Battle Autumn tour earlier today at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The NJPW World TV Title Tournament continued, with EVIL and YOSHI-Hashi advancing after winning their respective matches on today’s show against Aaron Henare and Jeff Cobb. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s official website:

* Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) beat BULLET CLUB (Gedo & KENTA) at 8:28.

* CHAOS (Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii) beat Ren Narita, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe at 9:39.

* Narita and Ishii got into a heated brawl outside the venue.

* Alex Zayne, Maser Wato, Tiger Mask & David Finlay beat Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 10:27.

* House of Torture (SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) beat Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo & Jado) at 9:25.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI & Titan) beat United Empire (Great-O-Khan, TJP, Francesco Akira & Gideon Grey) at 11:14.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) beat BULLET CLUB’s Cutest Tag Team (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori) at 8:47.

* El Phantasmo went on a rampage and then cut Takagi’s restored KOPW 2022 trophy in half.

* NJPW World Television Championship Tournament First Round Match: EVIL beat Aaron Henare at 10:55.

* NJPW World Television Championship Tournament First Round Match: YOSHI-HASHI beat Jeff Cobb at 11:14.

The World TV Title Tournament will continue at tomorrow’s NJPW Battle Autumn event with Hirooki Goto vs. KENTA and Sanada vs. Taichi. You can check out some highlights and clips from today’s event below:

We're live in Korakuen Hall for Battle Autumn 22 night 2! Taichi and TAKA face KENTA and Gedo in our opener! LIVE, ENGLISH: https://t.co/VWjrBvDgw9#njpw #njautumn pic.twitter.com/uoPH39XdOE — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 15, 2022



