wrestling / News
NJPW Battle Autumn Results 10.15.22: EVIL & YOSHI-HASHI Advance in TV Title Tournament
– NJPW held Night 2 of its Battle Autumn tour earlier today at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The NJPW World TV Title Tournament continued, with EVIL and YOSHI-Hashi advancing after winning their respective matches on today’s show against Aaron Henare and Jeff Cobb. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s official website:
* Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) beat BULLET CLUB (Gedo & KENTA) at 8:28.
* CHAOS (Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii) beat Ren Narita, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe at 9:39.
* Narita and Ishii got into a heated brawl outside the venue.
* Alex Zayne, Maser Wato, Tiger Mask & David Finlay beat Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 10:27.
* House of Torture (SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) beat Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo & Jado) at 9:25.
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI & Titan) beat United Empire (Great-O-Khan, TJP, Francesco Akira & Gideon Grey) at 11:14.
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) beat BULLET CLUB’s Cutest Tag Team (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori) at 8:47.
* El Phantasmo went on a rampage and then cut Takagi’s restored KOPW 2022 trophy in half.
* NJPW World Television Championship Tournament First Round Match: EVIL beat Aaron Henare at 10:55.
* NJPW World Television Championship Tournament First Round Match: YOSHI-HASHI beat Jeff Cobb at 11:14.
The World TV Title Tournament will continue at tomorrow’s NJPW Battle Autumn event with Hirooki Goto vs. KENTA and Sanada vs. Taichi. You can check out some highlights and clips from today’s event below:
We're live in Korakuen Hall for Battle Autumn 22 night 2!
Taichi and TAKA face KENTA and Gedo in our opener!
LIVE, ENGLISH: https://t.co/VWjrBvDgw9#njpw #njautumn pic.twitter.com/uoPH39XdOE
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 15, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁
＼
リングに上がるないなや、内藤がギデオンを指名‼️
内藤🆚ギデオンは一体どんな展開を見せるのか⁉️
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/2QkReSo5hL
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 15, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁
＼
『NJPW WORLD認定TV王座決定トーナメント』1回戦‼️ヘナーレがEVILに猛攻を仕掛ける💥
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @HenareNZ × @151012EVIL
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/bv1sExATaY
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 15, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁(10/15)を公開‼️
＼
『NJPW WORLD認定TV王座決定トーナメント』1回戦‼️
コブがパワーでYOSHI-HASHIを圧倒💥
2回戦へと駒を進めるのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @YOSHIHASHICHAOS × @RealJeffCobb
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/AL9qrKneYp
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Saraya On Being Nervous In Her First AEW Promo, Criticism Of Her Reference To WWE
- Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl and Those Suspended
- Latest Notes From WWE Performance Center, Including Status of NXT Star Tiffany Stratton and More
- Road Dogg Thinks CM Punk Using ‘Cult of Personality’ ‘Makes Zero Sense’