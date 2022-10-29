– NJPW continued its Battle Autumn ’22 tour with the latest event at the Saitama/Kumagaya Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan today. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s website:

* Ryohei Oiwa beat Yuto Nakashima at 8:25.

* Tiger Mask beat Kosei Fujita at 8:30.

* Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) beat Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi & Togi Makabe at 9:55.

* Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo & EVIL) at 7:14.

* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) beat Ren Narita & Tomoaki Honma at 8:45.

* Alex Zayne & Guerrillas Of Destiny (Hikuleo & Jado) beat BULLET CLUB (Gedo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) at 9:56.

* David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato beat Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 10:45.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito & Titan) beat United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & TJP) at 12:45.