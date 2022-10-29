wrestling / News
NJPW Battle Autumn Results 10.29.22: LIJ Beats United Empire in Headliner
– NJPW continued its Battle Autumn ’22 tour with the latest event at the Saitama/Kumagaya Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan today. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s website:
* Ryohei Oiwa beat Yuto Nakashima at 8:25.
* Tiger Mask beat Kosei Fujita at 8:30.
* Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) beat Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi & Togi Makabe at 9:55.
* Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo & EVIL) at 7:14.
* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) beat Ren Narita & Tomoaki Honma at 8:45.
* Alex Zayne & Guerrillas Of Destiny (Hikuleo & Jado) beat BULLET CLUB (Gedo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) at 9:56.
* David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato beat Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 10:45.
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito & Titan) beat United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & TJP) at 12:45.
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
- Conflicting Reports on Possible Big Program For Bray Wyatt Soon, Possible Spoilers On Tonight’s Smackdown Plans For Him
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’
- Unique Money in the Bank Cash-In Idea ‘On The Table’ For Austin Theory