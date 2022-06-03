NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Finals Results: Hiromu Takahashi Wins For Third Time, SANADA Returns

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the Best of the Super Juniors 29 Finals this morning at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The event was newsworthy for multiple reasons. First is that Hiromu Takahashi won the tournament for his third year in a row, defeating El Desperado.

The show also featured the return of SANADA, who challenged Juice Robinson to a match for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. Robinson was forced to miss the event due to appendicitis. His match with Tomoaki Honma was changed and Honma faced Ryohei Oiwa instead.

KENTA also made his return at the event.

Finally, the show also featured Impact Wrestling X-Division champion Ace Austin joining Bullet Club.

Here are results, via Fightful:

* Tomoaki Honma def. Ryohei Oiwa

* EL LINDAMAN, Alex Zayne, Ace Austin & Wheeler Yuta def. YOH, Robbie Eagles, Clark Connors & Titán

* United Empire (TJP & Francesco Akira) def. Six or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi)

* Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. House of Torture (EVIL & SHO)

* Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) def. United Empire (Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan). Ace Austin joined Bullet Club after the match.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI) def. Suzuki-gun (TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & DOUKI)

* Kazuchika Okada, Tama Tonga, Toru Yano & Jado def. Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori)

* Best of Super Junior 29 Final: Hiromu Takahashi def. El Desperado