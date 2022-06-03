wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Finals Results: Hiromu Takahashi Wins For Third Time, SANADA Returns
New Japan Pro Wrestling held the Best of the Super Juniors 29 Finals this morning at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The event was newsworthy for multiple reasons. First is that Hiromu Takahashi won the tournament for his third year in a row, defeating El Desperado.
The show also featured the return of SANADA, who challenged Juice Robinson to a match for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. Robinson was forced to miss the event due to appendicitis. His match with Tomoaki Honma was changed and Honma faced Ryohei Oiwa instead.
KENTA also made his return at the event.
Finally, the show also featured Impact Wrestling X-Division champion Ace Austin joining Bullet Club.
Here are results, via Fightful:
* Tomoaki Honma def. Ryohei Oiwa
* EL LINDAMAN, Alex Zayne, Ace Austin & Wheeler Yuta def. YOH, Robbie Eagles, Clark Connors & Titán
* United Empire (TJP & Francesco Akira) def. Six or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi)
* Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. House of Torture (EVIL & SHO)
* Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) def. United Empire (Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan). Ace Austin joined Bullet Club after the match.
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI) def. Suzuki-gun (TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & DOUKI)
* Kazuchika Okada, Tama Tonga, Toru Yano & Jado def. Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori)
* Best of Super Junior 29 Final: Hiromu Takahashi def. El Desperado
.@TIMEBOMB1105 "Loco Mono"
.@ElDesperado5 "KASAI"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJFinal #NJPW #njpwworld @crazymonkey0909 pic.twitter.com/TF8JyhIvRH
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 3, 2022
.@TIMEBOMB1105 "Time Bomb 2.5"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJFinal #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/duHTEmdRTF
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 3, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆(6/3)を公開‼️
＼
高橋ヒロムの三連覇か⁉️
それともデスペラードの初優勝か⁉️
この激闘を制するのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @TIMEBOMB1105 × @ElDesperado5
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJFinal #NJPW pic.twitter.com/UCSJ6r6M8y
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 3, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆最終戦‼️
＼
IWGP世界ヘビー級選手権試合の前哨戦‼️
オカダとジェイが激しい前哨戦を繰り広げる🔥
🆚 CHAOS💥 × BULLET CLUB💀
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJFinal #NJPW pic.twitter.com/rPTwzRsPJb
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 3, 2022
.@Takagi__Shingo 🆚 @taichi0319 "🔥🔥🔥"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJFinal #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/ZxmglIKqSW
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 3, 2022
Hiromu Takahashi has defeated El Desperado to win #BOSJ 29!
This is the third consecutive year Hiromu has won the tournament and his fourth time overall!#njpw #BOSJFinal pic.twitter.com/CNbWx32dZO
— Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) June 3, 2022
.@The_Ace_Austin joined BULLET CLUB🤘💀♠️
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJFinal #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/ypzto7Y33K
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 3, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆最終戦‼️
＼
「One surprise‼︎」@JayWhiteNZ がマイクを手に取り、呼び込んだのは @KENTAG2S ‼️
そしてBULLET CLUBメンバーたちとToo Sweetポーズ🤘
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJFinal #NJPW pic.twitter.com/GO5r5Vl3ex
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 3, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆最終戦‼️
＼
SANADAが6/12大阪城大会での復帰を宣言‼️
さらにIWGP USヘビー級王座への挑戦を表明‼️
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJFinal #NJPW pic.twitter.com/98hOh2RHMF
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 3, 2022
