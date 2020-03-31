NJPW Cancels Five More Road to Dontaku Events Through April 18

NJPW has announced that it has cancelled five more Road to Dontaku events, all the way up to April 18. This follows the announcement from last week that they cancelled a Road to Dontaku show and Sakura Genesis. The announcement reads:

In response to the continuing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel five additional Road to Dontaku events that were scheduled between April 12 and 18. These cancellations join the cancelled Sakura Genesis event on March 31 and the first date on the Road to Dontaku tour on April 11.

We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to these events. Ultimately, the health and safety of our fans, wrestlers and staff, as well as society at large is our utmost concern, and we will make announcements about events scheduled after April 18 upon careful monitoring of this developing situation.

We will soon announce refund procedures for the affected events. Programs like the NJPW Together Project will continue to see wrestlers and staff come together to bring the best possible content to fans while we eagerly await the opportunity to entertain live crowds once more.

Thank you for your continued support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Cancelled events:

Sakura Genesis

Tuesday March 31: Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo (Refund procedure: njpw1972.com/73693)

Road to Dontaku

Saturday April 11: Sagamihara Gion Arena, Kanagawa (Refund procedure: njpw1972.com/73695)

Sunday April 12: Act City Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Monday April 13: Aimesse Yamanashi

Wednesday April 15: Fukui Prefecture Industrial Hall

Thursday April 16: Ishikawa Prefecture Industrial Pavilion Hall

Saturday April 18: Tokkei Security Hiratsuka General Gymnasium, Kanagawa