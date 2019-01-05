NJPW News: Chris Jericho Congratulates Tiger Hattori on Final Tokyo Dome Event, Extended Wrestle Kingdom 13 Highlights, and Post-Match Interviews for WK 13

– Former IWGP Intercontinental champion Chris Jericho shared a photo on his Instagram page with longtime NJPW referee Tiger Hattori. In the caption, Jericho revealed that Hattori worked his last Tokyo Dome show last night at Wrestle Kingdom 13. You can check out the photo and message Chris Jericho posted below.

“Congrats to my old friend #TigerHattori for working his last #TokyoDome show last night. Tiger is one of the most genuine and best people I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with and My times shared with him and so many great brothers, including #EddieGuerrero, #ChrisBenoit, #DocDean & #BlackCat, will never be forgotten. Kanpai Tiger! @njpw1972”

– NJPW released an extended 29-minute highlight video from this week’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 event. You can check out the highlight video featuring footage from the entire card in the player below.

– Additionally, NJPW has released all the post-match, backstage interview and press conference videos from the event. You can check those out below.



















