NJPW/CMLL FantasticaMania 2020 Quick Results 1.11.20: LIJ Wins Six-Man Tag Match

January 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW CMLL FantasticaMania

– The NJPW and CMLL FantasticaMania 2020 tour continued today in Item Ehime, Japan. Results from the event are now available from the official NJPW website.

* Yota Tsuji and Guerrero Maya Jr. defeated DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru at 10m26s
* Fuego and Ryusuke Tacuhi defeated Tiger and Luciferno at 6m58s
* Negro Casas, OKUMURA, and Namajague defeated Audaz, Flyer, and Stuka Jr. at 11m13s
* Titan, Niebra Roja, and Angel de oro defeated Forastero, Cuatrero, and Sanson at 13m10s
* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Yuya Uemura, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Dulce Gardenia at 12m18s
* Ultimo Guerrero, Euforia, and Barbaro Cavernario defeated Soberano Jr., Caristico, and Satoshi Kojima at 11m10s

