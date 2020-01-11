wrestling / News
NJPW/CMLL FantasticaMania 2020 Quick Results 1.11.20: LIJ Wins Six-Man Tag Match
– The NJPW and CMLL FantasticaMania 2020 tour continued today in Item Ehime, Japan. Results from the event are now available from the official NJPW website.
* Yota Tsuji and Guerrero Maya Jr. defeated DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru at 10m26s
* Fuego and Ryusuke Tacuhi defeated Tiger and Luciferno at 6m58s
* Negro Casas, OKUMURA, and Namajague defeated Audaz, Flyer, and Stuka Jr. at 11m13s
* Titan, Niebra Roja, and Angel de oro defeated Forastero, Cuatrero, and Sanson at 13m10s
* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Yuya Uemura, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Dulce Gardenia at 12m18s
* Ultimo Guerrero, Euforia, and Barbaro Cavernario defeated Soberano Jr., Caristico, and Satoshi Kojima at 11m10s
本日の松山大会も沢山のお客様にお越しいただき、誠にありがとうございました！
「NJPW PRESENTS CMLL FANTASTICA MANIA 2020」明日1月12日（日）は、京都・KBSホールにて17:00試合開始です。皆様のご来場をお待ちしております。https://t.co/jiunRitJpS #njpw #njcmll pic.twitter.com/wazY9Q7W6H
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社営業部 (@njpw_nyao) January 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Topics Planned For Season Two of Dark Side of the Ring
- Rumor On Joey Mercury’s Alleged Involvement With BJ Whitmer/Kelly Klein Divorce
- Jim Ross Discusses The Reaction in WWE To TNA Moving to Monday Nights, If They Used Bret Hart’s Return to Counter TNA’s Monday Night Debut
- Sgt. Slaughter Facing Renewed Accusations of Falsely Claiming He Served in the Military