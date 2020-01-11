NJPW/CMLL FantasticaMania 2020 Quick Results 1.11.20: LIJ Wins Six-Man Tag Match

– The NJPW and CMLL FantasticaMania 2020 tour continued today in Item Ehime, Japan. Results from the event are now available from the official NJPW website.

* Yota Tsuji and Guerrero Maya Jr. defeated DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru at 10m26s

* Fuego and Ryusuke Tacuhi defeated Tiger and Luciferno at 6m58s

* Negro Casas, OKUMURA, and Namajague defeated Audaz, Flyer, and Stuka Jr. at 11m13s

* Titan, Niebra Roja, and Angel de oro defeated Forastero, Cuatrero, and Sanson at 13m10s

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Yuya Uemura, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Dulce Gardenia at 12m18s

* Ultimo Guerrero, Euforia, and Barbaro Cavernario defeated Soberano Jr., Caristico, and Satoshi Kojima at 11m10s