NJPW Confirms Jon Moxley For Best of Super Juniors Finals

As we reported last night, Jon Moxley released a new promo teasing an appearance with NJPW on June 5, which is the same date as the Best of the Super Junior tournament finals. NJPW has actually been showing similarly-themed promos for a month now, particularly during Juice Robinson’s matches, which seems to indicate they are setting up Moxley vs. Robinson for the IWGP US Heavyweight title.

New Japan confirmed that Moxley will appear at the event in a post on their website, with a new promo confirm that he was also the person harassing Juice. Their post reads:

Jon Moxley will be appearing in Ryogoku Sumo Hall June 5 with apparent designs on IWGP US Heavyweight champion, Juice Robinson. Moxley previously saw worldwide fame as a WWE ‘Grand Slam’ Champion and member of top flight faction The Shield under the name Dean Ambrose.

All month long, Robinson’s matches and commentary have been interrupted by a mysterious video stating that it was ‘time up’ for the IWGP US Champion. Sunday at Makuhari Messe, Robinson exploded during the Best of the Super Juniors broadcast, saying that he knew who the mystery challenger was, and stormed out of the building.

Earlier this afternoon, Moxley posted a video to social media that suggested he was the culprit. After checking the veracity of the post, we can confirm that Moxley is indeed the original video’s creator, and will be appearing on June 5 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

NJPW have reached out to Robinson for comment and will provide updates to this story when available.