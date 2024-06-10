wrestling / News
NJPW Despe Invitacional Results: El Desperado Loses Twice
NJPW held their ‘Despe Invitacional’ event this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, where El Desperado lost two different matches. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano) & Kyoko Inoue def. DASH Chisako, Isami Kodaka & Yuko Miyamoto
* Dragon Kid & Starlight Kid def. El Desperado & Mima Shimoda
* Daisuke Sasaki and DOUKI and Eita def. Violento Jack
* Hiromu Takahashi & Jun Kasai def. Minoru Suzuki & Takayuki Ueki
* Hardcore Match: Chris Brookes vs. El Phantasmo vs. MAO vs. Masashi Takeda went to a 20-minute time limit draw.
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hikaru Sato
* BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo & Gedo) def. Danshoku Dino & El Desperado
It's Despe Invitacional PPV on #njpwworld！
🫣🔞https://t.co/u4JEvf9cHo…#njpwworld #despeinvi pic.twitter.com/SftUOJ0FyV
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 10, 2024
It's Despe Invitacional PPV on #njpwworld！https://t.co/u4JEvf9cHo…#njpwworld #despeinvi pic.twitter.com/2wdGttmHjD
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 10, 2024
It's Despe Invitacional PPV on #njpwworld！
😱😱😱https://t.co/u4JEvf9cHo…#njpwworld #despeinvi pic.twitter.com/h4xUyNglfP
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 10, 2024
It's Despe Invitacional PPV on #njpwworld！https://t.co/u4JEvf9cHo…#njpwworld #despeinvi pic.twitter.com/Lgm1bT9Tfy
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 10, 2024
『DESPE-invitacional（デスペ・インビタショナル）』
第3試合はハードコアタッグマッチ‼️
🎟️PPV購入はこちら ⇒https://t.co/u4JEvf9cHo…
視聴料金:3,500円(税込)
※月額見放題サービス会員でなくても購入可能
※Webブラウザからのみご購入可能 #njpwworld #despeinvi pic.twitter.com/cKrKn5O2PN
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 10, 2024
It's Despe Invitacional LIVE in English on #njpwworld PPV!https://t.co/u4JEvf9cHo…#njpwworld #despeinvi pic.twitter.com/vnmUuHtufl
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- TNA Officials, CM Punk In Attendance At NXT Battleground
- Marty Jannetty Announces a Divorce Less Than a Month After Getting Married
- Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999