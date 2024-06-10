NJPW Despe Invitacional Results: El Desperado Loses Twice

NJPW held their ‘Despe Invitacional’ event this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, where El Desperado lost two different matches. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano) & Kyoko Inoue def. DASH Chisako, Isami Kodaka & Yuko Miyamoto

* Dragon Kid & Starlight Kid def. El Desperado & Mima Shimoda

* Daisuke Sasaki and DOUKI and Eita def. Violento Jack

* Hiromu Takahashi & Jun Kasai def. Minoru Suzuki & Takayuki Ueki

* Hardcore Match: Chris Brookes vs. El Phantasmo vs. MAO vs. Masashi Takeda went to a 20-minute time limit draw.

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hikaru Sato

* BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo & Gedo) def. Danshoku Dino & El Desperado