– The finals have been set for this year’s G1 Climax 33 event following today’s NJPW G1 Climax 33 Night 18 event. Both Tetsuya Naito and Kazuchika Okada won their respective bouts to advance to the finals of the tournament.

In the co-main event, respective block winners Kazuchika Okada and EVIL faced off, with Okada picking up the win to secure his spot in the finals. Meanwhile, Tetsuya Naito beat Will Ospreay to secure his own spot in the finals. It will now be Tetsuya Naito facing Kazuchika Okada in the G1 Climax 33 final set for Sunday, August 13. Below are some results from today’s card, per New Japan’s website:

* HAYATA & Kaito Kiyomiya def. Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan at 10:57.

* Strong Style (Ren Narita & Minoru Suzuki) defeated Tomoaki Honma & Shota Umino at 10:18.

* The Bullet Club (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Alex Coughlin, Chase Owens & KENTA) beat YOH, Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI at 10:48.

* The United Empire (HENARE, The Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) beat Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) at 10:57.

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Eddie Kingston, Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi beat TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 11:40.

* Jado, El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa beat Just Five Guys (TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi & SANADA) at 11:56.

* NJPW G1 Climax 33 Semifinals: Kazuchika Okada beat EVIL at 18:08 to advance to the fianls.

* NJPW G1 Climax 33 Semifinals: Tetsuya Naito beat Will Ospreay at 29:58 to advance to the finals.