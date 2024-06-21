NJPW to Host MLW Tag Team Title Bout at Fantasticamania 2024

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that NJPW will host an MLW World Tag Team Title bout at Fantasticamania 2024 next month in San Jose, California. The team of CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima and Okumura) will defend their MLW World Tag Team Titles against CMLL’s Magnus and Rugido. Here’s the full announcement:

