NJPW Hyper Battle Tour Results 4.05.22: Suzuki-gun Beats CHAOS in Headliner

– NJPW continued its Hyper Battle Tour earlier today in Tochigi, Japan. Th e event was held at New Sunpia Tochigi with an announced attendance of 335 people. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s website:

* Kosei Fujita & Togi Makabe beat Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima at 6:17.

* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, El Phantasmo, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) beat Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa), Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) & Jado at 10:26.

* House Of Torture (SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) beat Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku) at 9:47.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito) beat Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tiger Mask at 12:39.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo & EVIL) at 9:21.

* United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) beat Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI), Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma at 12:12.

* Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) beat CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano & YOH) at 13:48.