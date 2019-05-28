Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley Title Match Set for NJPW BOSJ Final on June 5

– NJPW held a press conference earlier today, and you can check out the full presser video in the player below. The press conference features an appearance by IWGP US champion Juice Robinson, who is now officially set to face Jon Moxley on June 5. Robinson will be defending his IWGP United States Championship against Moxley for the event.

The press conference confirms the match for the title at the Best of the Super Junior Final. The match will be Jon Moxley’s NJPW debut. NJPW also issued the following announcement on the match-up: