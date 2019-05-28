wrestling / News
Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley Title Match Set for NJPW BOSJ Final on June 5
– NJPW held a press conference earlier today, and you can check out the full presser video in the player below. The press conference features an appearance by IWGP US champion Juice Robinson, who is now officially set to face Jon Moxley on June 5. Robinson will be defending his IWGP United States Championship against Moxley for the event.
The press conference confirms the match for the title at the Best of the Super Junior Final. The match will be Jon Moxley’s NJPW debut. NJPW also issued the following announcement on the match-up:
Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in the WWE, will be challenging Juice Robinson for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship at the finals of the Best of the Super Jr. 26 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall. A menacing figure has been interrupting the official tournament matches during the tour in an effort to intimidate the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion. Robinson had been putting a brave face on the situation, reacting with his usual bravado. On night 10 of the tour however, whilst providing commentary for NJPW World, Robinson finally snapped and stormed out the building.
Moxley was later confirmed to be Robinson’s mystery challenger via social media and confirmed his attendance at Ryogoku Sumo Hall on June 5. After a meeting of the IWGP commission, a decision has been made to accept Moxley’s challenge to Robinson. Juice Robinson will attempt to make his 4th defense of his championship during the Best of Super Jr. 26 final night.
