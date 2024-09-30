wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Lineup For Blue Justice XIV
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for Blue Justice XIV, which celebrates 40 years in wrestling for Yuji Nagata. The event happens on Sunday. Here’s the lineup:
* Yuji Nagata & Jun Akiyama vs. Go Shiozaki & Atsushi Kotoge
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) vs. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita)
* Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA, Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Gedo, Gabe Kidd & David Finlay)
* Shota Umino, Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji) vs. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Jeff Cobb)
* TAKA Michinoku & DOUKI vs. House of Torture (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) vs. BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Bad Luck Fale & Caveman Ugg)
* Masatora Yasuda, Shoma Kato & Toru Yano vs. Daiki Nagai, Katsuya Murashima & Boltin Oleg
