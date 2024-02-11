NJPW New Beginning In Osaka Results 2.11.24: Will Ospreay Competes In Final NJPW Match, More

Will Ospreay had his final NJPW match at New Beginning In Osaka on Sunday, and the results from the show are online. You can check out the full results below for the NJPW World-airing event, per Cagematch.net:

* Toru Yano & YOH def. Oleg Boltin & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan

* EVIL, Ren Narita, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. El Desperado, Shota Umino, Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma

* Just 5 Guys def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji

* Kazuchika Okada def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Chase Owens & KENTA def. El Phantasmo & Hikuleo

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Bryan Danielson

* Ten Man Steel Cage Tag Team Match: BULLET CLUB War Dogs def. Francesco Akira, HENARE, Jeff Cobb, TJP & Will Ospreay