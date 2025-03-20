NJPW New Japan Cup Final Results: David Finlay Wins Tournament

NJPW held the finals for the New Japan Cup this morning at Aore Nagaoka in Niigata, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* NJPW World Television Championship: El Phantasmo (c) def. TJP. Great-O-Khan attacked Phantasmo after the match.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Satoshi Kojima

* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & SANADA) def. Just 4 Guys (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) def. United Empire (Callum Newman, Jakob Austin Young & Jeff Cobb)

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Taiji Ishimori) def. House Of Torture (Ren Narita, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi). Moloney then made a challenge for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) def. House Of Torture (EVIL & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* El Desperado, Hirooki Goto & Oleg Boltin def. TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* New Japan Cup Final: David Finlay def. Shota Umino