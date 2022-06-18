NJPW New Japan Road Results 6.18.22: LIJ Beats Bullet Club in Headliner

– NJPW continued its New Japan Road tour today at the Esfora Arena Hachioji in Tokyo, Japan. The card streamed live on NJPW World. Below are some results, per NJPW1972.com

* TAKA Michinoku beat Kosei Fujita at 8:14.

* Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma beat Yuto Nakahsima & Clark Connors at 10:12.

* Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) beat Ryohei Oiwa & Tomohiro Ishii at 10:50.

* CHAOS (YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Hirooki Goto) beat BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL) at 8:51.

* United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare) beat Jado, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi at 7:47.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & SANADA) beat Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe & Kazuchika Okada at 13:24.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) beat BULLET CLUB (SHO & Taiji Ishimori) at 14:35.

Below are also some highlights and backstage interview clips from today’s NJPW New Japan Road event: