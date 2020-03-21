wrestling / News

NJPW News: Harold Meij Set for NHK Special, Wrestle Kingdom 14 Available for Free Viewing, Hiromu Takahashi Starts YouTube Channel

March 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that company president Harold Meij will be featured on an upcoming English Special on NHK World-Japan on March 24 at 11:30 pm EST. It will repeat on March 25 at 5:30 am and 11:30 am EST. Here’s a synopsis:

In Japan, professional wrestling has gained popularity as an entertaining combination of entertainment and sport. In recent years, Japanese professional wrestling has even become popular abroad. A key factor in this success has been the shrewd judgment of New Japan Pro-Wrestling CEO Harold George Meij. Using his business expertise, Meij has taken steps to improve fan involvement and marketing strategies. In a Japanophiles interview, Meij tells Peter Barakan about his passion for professional wrestling.

– NJPW has released the full Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night One event for free on NJPW World. You can view the event HERE. The main event features Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

– IWGP junior heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi has launched his own YouTube channel. You can check out his first video below.

