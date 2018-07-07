NJPW News: Photos From G1 Special Signing Ceremony, Image of Ring Setup for Event, and Kota Ibushi Says He and Kenny Omega Share One Heart

– NJPW released a photo of the ring getting setup for the G1 Special in San Francisco event at the Cow Palace. You can check the photo out of the work in progress below.

The countdown is on! NJPW’s G1 Special hits a combat sports institution- the world famous Cow Palace- in less than 24 hours! Limited Number of G1 Special in San Francisco Tickets Available at the Door! For more details▶︎ https://t.co/AAjPSufaNy #g1usa pic.twitter.com/IUrF6pMIbC — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 7, 2018

– NJPW released some photos for the signing ceremony for the G1 Special in San Francisco event that took place yesterday. The event is set for later tonight at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California. It will be broadcast live on AXS TV. You can check out the photos NJPW shared from the signing ceremony on Twitter below.

IWGP Heavyweight Champ @KennyOmegamanX was in attendance at today's meet & greet event! Thanks to all the fans who attended, making it a huge success! #g1usa #njpw pic.twitter.com/myh4KQ0KDu — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 6, 2018

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and challenger Cody attend today's signing ceremony ahead of their main event match tomorrow! #g1usa #njpw pic.twitter.com/ggRUMI2B2Z — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 6, 2018

The signing ceremony continues! IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jay White and challenger Juice Robinson in a war of words ahead of their face off tomorrow! #g1usa #njpw pic.twitter.com/Q0YxlabpUn — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 6, 2018

– Chris Carlton stated that Kota Ibushi spoke about his relationship with Kenny Omega in a recent interview. Ibushi reportedly laughed at everyone thinking they are a couple. Ibushi stated that he and Omega are more like “two people that share one heart.”