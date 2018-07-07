Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

NJPW News: Photos From G1 Special Signing Ceremony, Image of Ring Setup for Event, and Kota Ibushi Says He and Kenny Omega Share One Heart

July 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco

– NJPW released a photo of the ring getting setup for the G1 Special in San Francisco event at the Cow Palace. You can check the photo out of the work in progress below.

– NJPW released some photos for the signing ceremony for the G1 Special in San Francisco event that took place yesterday. The event is set for later tonight at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California. It will be broadcast live on AXS TV. You can check out the photos NJPW shared from the signing ceremony on Twitter below.

Chris Carlton stated that Kota Ibushi spoke about his relationship with Kenny Omega in a recent interview. Ibushi reportedly laughed at everyone thinking they are a couple. Ibushi stated that he and Omega are more like “two people that share one heart.”

