wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results 12.23.24: El Phantasmo Returns To Ring, More
NJPW held their latest Road To Tokyo Dome on Monday morning, with El Phantasmo back in action and more. You can see the results from the Tokyo show below, per Fightful:
* Chase Your Dream Match: Hiromu Takahashi def. Katsuya Murashima
* Jeff Cobb def. Hartley Jackson
* Ichiban Sweet Boys fought the Intergalactic Jet Setters to a no contest
* Clark Connors & Drilla oloney fought Catch 22 to a no contest
* El Desperado, Master Wato & Satoshi Kojima def. DOUKI, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku
* El Phantasmo, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Oleg Boltin, Tomoaki Honma & Toru Yano def. EVIL, Ren Narita, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi
* David Finlay, Gedo & SANADA def. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji
* Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii def. Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.
🏟️Road to TOKYO DOME🏟️後楽園大会‼️
第2試合途中、モロニー＆クラーク、TJP & アキラが乱入し、大乱闘に発展‼️一体どんな結末を迎えるのか⁉️
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njwk19 pic.twitter.com/GbyUf5TSGi
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) December 23, 2024
🏟️Road to TOKYO DOME🏟️後楽園大会‼️
EVILが棚橋を場外に連れ出し蛮行のかぎりを尽くす‼️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × HOUSE OF TORTURE😈
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njwk19 pic.twitter.com/3FtVgaDsRP
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) December 23, 2024
.@zacksabrejr "Saber driver"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #njpwworld #njwk19 pic.twitter.com/tNoVAK6UtM
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) December 23, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE Talent Reportedly Still Uncertain Of Raw Length On Netflix
- Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Chris Jericho Explains Why AEW Is Choosing to Run Shows at More Middle-Sized Venues
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Alex Wright Is One Of The Biggest What-Ifs In Wrestling History