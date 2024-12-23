NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results 12.23.24: El Phantasmo Returns To Ring, More

NJPW held their latest Road To Tokyo Dome on Monday morning, with El Phantasmo back in action and more. You can see the results from the Tokyo show below, per Fightful:

* Chase Your Dream Match: Hiromu Takahashi def. Katsuya Murashima

* Jeff Cobb def. Hartley Jackson

* Ichiban Sweet Boys fought the Intergalactic Jet Setters to a no contest

* Clark Connors & Drilla oloney fought Catch 22 to a no contest

* El Desperado, Master Wato & Satoshi Kojima def. DOUKI, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku

* El Phantasmo, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Oleg Boltin, Tomoaki Honma & Toru Yano def. EVIL, Ren Narita, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi

* David Finlay, Gedo & SANADA def. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji

* Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii def. Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.