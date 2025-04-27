NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku 2025 Night Six Results: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

NJPW held night six on its Road To Wrestling Dontaku tour, with Bishamon and El Desperado teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the Yamaguchi show below, per Fightful:

* Masatora Yasuda & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Daiki Nagai & Katsuya Murashima

* Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan def. El Phantasmo & Jado

* Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji

* Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Taiji Ishimori def. Ren Narita, SANADA, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via DQ

* EVIL, Ren Narita, SANADA, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi def. Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Master Wato, Oleg Boltin & YOH def. Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Bishamon & El Desperado def. Callum Newman, Jakob Austin Young & Templario