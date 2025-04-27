wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku 2025 Night Six Results: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
NJPW held night six on its Road To Wrestling Dontaku tour, with Bishamon and El Desperado teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the Yamaguchi show below, per Fightful:
* Masatora Yasuda & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Daiki Nagai & Katsuya Murashima
* Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan def. El Phantasmo & Jado
* Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji
* Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Taiji Ishimori def. Ren Narita, SANADA, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via DQ
* EVIL, Ren Narita, SANADA, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi def. Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Master Wato, Oleg Boltin & YOH def. Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.
* Bishamon & El Desperado def. Callum Newman, Jakob Austin Young & Templario
🎆Road to レスリングどんたく 2025🎆山口大会‼️
4/29佐賀大会で行われるNJPW WORLD認定TV選手権試合の前哨戦💥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × UNITED EMPIRE👑#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #njpwworld #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/9E6FyBhVSi
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) April 27, 2025
🎆Road to レスリングどんたく 2025🎆山口大会‼️
8人タッグマッチが、WAR DOGSとHoTの全面抗争に💥
🆚 BC WAR DOGS💀 × BC HOUSE OF TORTURE😈#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #njpwworld #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/FzdOWCGEDf
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) April 27, 2025
🎆Road to レスリングどんたく 2025🎆山口大会‼️
4/29佐賀大会で行われるIWGPジュニアヘビー級選手権試合の前哨戦💥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × UNITED EMPIRE👑#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #njpwworld #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/PlvtZHIgb9
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) April 27, 2025
