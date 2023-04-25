wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Night Four Results: Eight-Man Tag Main Event, More
The fourth night of the NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku took place on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Kochi, Japan show below, per Fightful:
* Oleg Boltin and Yuto Nakashima fought to a 10-minute draw
* Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI def. Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi
* Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP def. Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA, & Oskar Leube
* Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis def. Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.
* Guerrillas Of Destiny, Master Wato & Shota Umino def. David Finlay, Gedo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori
* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma def. El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita & Ryohei Oiwa
* DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito
