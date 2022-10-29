NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Results: Okada & Eddie Kingston Face Jay White & Juice Robinson, More

NJPW Rumble on 44th Street took place on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Kylie Rae & Tiara James def. Cosmic Angels

* Yujiro Takahashi & SHO def. Rocky Romero & YOH. Lio Rush appeared and made a post-match save for CHAOS.

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns def. Aussie Open and The DKC & Kevin Knight

* Alex Coughlin announced that he would take part in World Tag League.

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser def. Jonathan Gresham

* Shota Umino, Wheeler YUTA & Homicide def. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

* Minoru Suzuki def. Clark Connors (w/Ken Shamrock)

* SWA World Championship Match: Mayu Iwatani vs. KiLynn King

* KOPW 2022 Trophy Street Fight: Shingo Takagi def. El Phantasmo

* Jay White & Juice Robinson def. Eddie Kingston & Kazuchika Okada

New York's finest just sent Jay White off his feet! #njRumble pic.twitter.com/wXN9PQNlBt — FITE (@FiteTV) October 29, 2022

Will Gresham walk away with the STRONG Openweight championship tonight? #njrumble pic.twitter.com/lwqC05SmkG — FITE (@FiteTV) October 29, 2022