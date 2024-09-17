NJPW Set for Upcoming Antonio Inoki Memorial Show in Shanghai

– New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) announced during a recent press conference that the promotion will be taking part in an upcoming Antonio Inoki Memorial Event. The event will be held in Shanghai, China on December 14. Other promotions taking part in the event include IGF, DFW, and HKWF. Here’s the full announcement:

NJPW set for Inoki memorial event in Shanghai!

New Japan part of memorial card

A press conference on September 11 in Shanghai saw the announcement of an Antonio Inoki Memorial Event to be held in Shanghai on December 14.

Chinese promotions Dragon Fighting Wrestling, Infin Pro-Wrestling, and the Hong Kong Wrestling Federation will be joined by representation from NJPW and the Inoki Genome Federation from Japan.

Speaking at the press conference, Naoki Sugabayashi stated ‘It’s an honour to be participating in this event. NJPW’s wrestlers will be giving all they have to ensure a great event for the Shanghai fans’.

More information will follow at a later date.

Antonio Inoki Memorial Event

Shanghai, China・Saturday December 14 2024

Presented by

Infin Pro-Wrestling

New Japan Pro-Wrestling

IGF

DFW

HKWF