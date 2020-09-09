NJPW Sets IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship Finals For Friday

– The finals have now been set for the NJPW Junior Tag Team Championship League to crown new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag team champions. During Wednesday’s New Japan Road event in Sendai, Suzuki-Gun’s El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru beat LIJ’s BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi.

As a result, both teams are the top point scorers in the NJPW tag league round robin tournament. They will now wrestle in the finals in a rematch to decide the new champions on Friday, September 11 for the New Japan Road event in Korakuen Hall. Roppongi 3K previously had to vacate the titles last June after YOH suffered an injury.