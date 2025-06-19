wrestling / News
NJPW Soul Results 06.19.25: El Phantasmo Misses Main Event Due To Knee Injury
NJPW held the second night of their Soul tour today at Hachinohe City Gymnasium in Hachinohe, Japan. The main event was set to feature El Phantasmo, but he was pulled from the match due to a right knee injury. He was replaced by Tomoaki Honma. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Tatsuya Matsumoto vs. Zane Jay (10-Minute Time-Limit Draw)
* Masatora Yasuda def. Daiki Nagai
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita) def. Katsuya Murashima, Shoma Kato, Master Wato, YOH & Toru Yano
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SANADA, Don Fale, Chase Owens & EVIL) def. Jado, Togi Makabe, YOSHI-HASHI & Oleg Boltin
* Tiger Mask, Shota Umino & Taichi def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. War Dogs (Gedo, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd)
* Tomoaki Honma, Yuya Uemura & Hirooki Goto def. T.M.D.K. (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)
El Phantasmo has sustained a right knee injury and has not been cleared to compete tonight.
Tonight's main event will see Tomoaki Honma replace ELP against TMDK.#njpw #njsoul pic.twitter.com/LAJxX2VOeJ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2025
Despite a last minute card change, it was a successful night for Hontai as New Japan Soul continued in Hachinohe tonight!#njsoul report:https://t.co/ehcjf5uLu6
Watch the replay!https://t.co/wdMU0MIQqP#njpw pic.twitter.com/xmlqvAu5aP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2025
.@kokeshi19761118 "Small Kokeshi"
From the profile URL#NJPW #njpwworld #njSOUL pic.twitter.com/faHVpJ1qch
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 19, 2025
❤️🔥NEW JAPAN SOUL 2025❤️🔥青森大会‼️
6/23に行われるG1 CLIMAX 35 Bブロック出場者決定戦の前哨戦🔥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × BC WAR DOGS💀#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩「NJPW WORLD」で検索📱#NJPW #njpwworld #njSOUL pic.twitter.com/T6JNpkNcMW
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 19, 2025
.@GabeKidd0115 "WAR Special"
From the profile URL#NJPW #njpwworld #njSOUL pic.twitter.com/SbYWxXqJ3v
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 19, 2025
