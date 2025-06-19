NJPW Soul Results 06.19.25: El Phantasmo Misses Main Event Due To Knee Injury

NJPW held the second night of their Soul tour today at Hachinohe City Gymnasium in Hachinohe, Japan. The main event was set to feature El Phantasmo, but he was pulled from the match due to a right knee injury. He was replaced by Tomoaki Honma. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Tatsuya Matsumoto vs. Zane Jay (10-Minute Time-Limit Draw)

* Masatora Yasuda def. Daiki Nagai

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita) def. Katsuya Murashima, Shoma Kato, Master Wato, YOH & Toru Yano

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SANADA, Don Fale, Chase Owens & EVIL) def. Jado, Togi Makabe, YOSHI-HASHI & Oleg Boltin

* Tiger Mask, Shota Umino & Taichi def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. War Dogs (Gedo, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd)

* Tomoaki Honma, Yuya Uemura & Hirooki Goto def. T.M.D.K. (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)

