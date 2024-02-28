wrestling / News

NJPW Announces Stephanie Vaquer & More For Windy City Riot

February 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie Vaquer NJPW WIndy City Riot Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced women’s stars from CMLL and STARDOM for Windy City Riot in April. The company announced on Tuesday that Stephanie Vaquer will rep CMLL at the April 12th show in Chicago, while AZM and Mina Shirakawa will represent STARDOM at the event. You can see the announcements below.

Opponents for the three have not yet been named.

