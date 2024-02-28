wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Stephanie Vaquer & More For Windy City Riot
NJPW has announced women’s stars from CMLL and STARDOM for Windy City Riot in April. The company announced on Tuesday that Stephanie Vaquer will rep CMLL at the April 12th show in Chicago, while AZM and Mina Shirakawa will represent STARDOM at the event. You can see the announcements below.
Opponents for the three have not yet been named.
April 12 @wintrustarena
Representing @CMLL_OFICIAL
Stephanie Vaquer has joined the Riot!
TICKETS: https://t.co/UuTuvLObwP#njriot @Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/jf6L69ATDS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 28, 2024
April 12 @wintrustarena
Representing #STARDOM
AZM and Mina Shirakawa have joined the Riot!
TICKETS: https://t.co/UuTuvLOJmn#njriot @azumikan1411 @MinaShirakawa pic.twitter.com/cldBr6QZc6
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 28, 2024