wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Debuting In Las Vegas This September
July 22, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW Strong will debut in Las Vegas next month for its Autumn Attack event, with four talents announced. The event happens at Sam’s Town Live on September 11. Talents announced include Jay White, Fred Rosser, Tomohiro Ishii & Alex Zayne. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Nick Aldis Was Removed From NWA 74 World Title Match
- Road Dogg Criticizes AEW Barbed Wire Everywhere Match For Cage Flub
- Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo
- Jake Roberts on Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon Having a ‘Shoot’ Fight in a Hotel Room Before a WWE TV Taping