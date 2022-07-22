wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Debuting In Las Vegas This September

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW Strong will debut in Las Vegas next month for its Autumn Attack event, with four talents announced. The event happens at Sam’s Town Live on September 11. Talents announced include Jay White, Fred Rosser, Tomohiro Ishii & Alex Zayne. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

