wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Showdown Announced for Los Angeles in October
– NJPW has announced that NJPW Strong will head back to The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California again later this October with NJPW Strong Showdown.
The event will be held on Sunday, October 16 at The Vermont Hollywood. Minoru Suzuki has already been confirmed for the show. Here’s the full announcement:
STRONG Showdown in the Vermont October 【NJoA】
STRONG returns to the Vermont, Minoru Suzuki hits the west coast
NJPW STRONG returns to its west coast home of the Vermont Hollywood on Sunday, October 16. With STRONG heading toward the end of the year, there will be plenty of moves to be made on what is always an electric set of tapings. Who will set the pace for the end of 2022, and who might make statements before World Tag League and Wrestle Kingdom season in Japan?
Minoru Suzuki will be a part of the action as he makes his return to the US for the first time since the spring, while IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, Juice Robinson, Team Filthy and more will all be in action!
Plus with these tapings less than a fortnight away from Rumble on 44th Street in New York, what surprises lie in store? Find out when STRONG hits the Vermont for Showdown on October 16!
NJPW STRONG Tapings: New Japan Showdown 2022
Sunday October 16 Vermont Hollywood
Tickets on sale Thursday September 1, 10 AM PST
