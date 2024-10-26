wrestling / News
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 2 Results
NJPW held night two of the Super Junior Tag League earlier today at Culttz Kawasaki in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Daiki Nagai & Katsuya Murashima def. Masatora Yasuda & Shoma Kato
* Capitan Suicida, Tiger Mask & Toru Yano def. House Of Torture (SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Dragon Dia, Ryusuke Taguchi & Tomoaki Honma
* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles & Ryohei Oiwa) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & Gedo)
* Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA & TAKA Michinoku) def. Jado, Master Wato & Shota Umino
* Super Junior Tag League 2024 Block B Match: CHAOS (Rocky Romero & YOH) [2] def. The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva) [0]
* Super Junior Tag League 2024 Block B Match: BULLET CLUB (Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori) [2] defeat Ninja Mack & The DKC [0]
* Super Junior Tag League 2024 Block B Match: Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP) [2] defeat Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA)
