NJPW ‘Three Musketeers’ Idea Reportedly Criticized Backstage

As previously reported, New Japan Pro Wrestling has gave Ren Narita, Shota Umino and Yota Tsuji the nickname of the ‘Reiwa Three Musketeers’. The name was chosen due to the rise of all three young stars. The company has used the nickname twice before: In 1988, Masahiro Chono, Shinya Hashimoto and Keiji Muto were the Three Musketeers of the Fighting Spirit. In 2004, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shinsuke Nakamura and Katsuyori Shibata were the New Three Musketeers.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the nickname has been “heavily criticized” by the fans, as well as the wrestlers themselves. There’s no word on why the name was suggested, whether it came from Gedo or someone in corporate.