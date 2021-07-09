wrestling / News
NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam Will Proceed As Planned Amid State Of Emergency In Tokyo
NJPW will host Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo Dome as scheduled despite a state of emergency laying down new COVID restrictions in the city. As reported yesterday, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency running from July 12 through August 22nd due to a rise in COVID-19 infections and the impending Summer Olympics. NJPW has announced that Wrestle Grand Slam will take place on July 25th as planned, though it was noted that ticket sales for the show will end early on July 11tn.
You can see the full announcement below:
Wrestle Grand Slam to proceed July 25; ticket sales to end July 11
State of emergency to curtail ticket sales
Thank you for your continued support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
On July 25, ‘Godzilla vs Kong presents: Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome’ will proceed as planned, with NJPW continuing its commitment to safe events as held across Japan with fans for the past year.
However, in light of the recent announcement of another state of emergency across Tokyo and the subsequent restrictions this enforces on live events, we regret to announce that ticket sales for Wrestle Grand Slam will end at midnight JST on July 11.
We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this causes. We look forward to welcoming fans on July 25, with fan safety given the utmost priority.
For fans watching from home, Wrestle Grand Slam will be live in English or Japanese on NJPW World, and in English or French on FITE.
