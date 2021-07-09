NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam Will Proceed As Planned Amid State Of Emergency In Tokyo

NJPW will host Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo Dome as scheduled despite a state of emergency laying down new COVID restrictions in the city. As reported yesterday, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency running from July 12 through August 22nd due to a rise in COVID-19 infections and the impending Summer Olympics. NJPW has announced that Wrestle Grand Slam will take place on July 25th as planned, though it was noted that ticket sales for the show will end early on July 11tn.

You can see the full announcement below: