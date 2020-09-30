NJPW Wrestlers Were Reportedly Skeptical about Harold Meij’s Plans For The Promotion

As we reported yesterday, NJPW President and CEO Harold Meij will exit the company on October 23, with NJPW of America President Takami Ohbari serving as his replacement. It was later reported that Meij had a goal of getting $100 million in revenue for New Japan by the end of the year, something that would be difficult, if not impossible, with the pandemic.

According to Fightful, the wrestlers in NJPW were also skeptical of Meij’s plans for the company. One longtime star said that they never completely “bought in” with Meij’s plan and they hoped he would be more proactive in cultivating relationships. Another said they would have needed more time, due to the pandemic, for his goals to be achieved. They added they hadn’t seen it happening even in the months before after Meij had already been in charge for two years.