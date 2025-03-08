Charges Will Not Be Filed Against Bear Boulder, Case Has Been Closed

As previously reported, AEW fired Bear Boulder of the Iron Savages due to his arrest for domestic battery by strangulation. PWInsider reports that the case against Boulder, real name Thomas Wansaw, has been closed and no charges will be filed against him. Katrina Teressa Mosciski, Assistant State Attorney for The Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida, filed the paperwork on March 6 to confirm the news.

The filing reads: “COMES NOW the State of Florida, by and through the undersigned Assistant State Attorney and states that: 1. From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution. 2. This action is taken to clear the records and to release subject’s bond if any has been posted responsive to the above charge(s). If in custody, defendant should be released. PROVIDED THERE ARE NO OTHER CHARGES OR HOLDS AGAINST HIM.”

The victim of the strangulation incident previously field a statement requesting he not be prosecuted. The document was signed on January 15 and added to court records on February 28. The victim noted: “I am by the execution of this document, advising the State Attorney’s Office, Orange County, Florida that I do not desire the case to be prosecuted further, and request the charges be dismissed.“