– Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Star Navigation Premium 2025 event earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event had a sellout crowd of 1,535 people. The event streamed live on Wrestle Universe. Below are some results, per NOAH’s website:

* AMAKUSA, Eita, Junta Miyawaki & Shuji Kondo defeated RATEL’S (HAYATA, Tadasuke, YO-HEY & Yuto Kikuchi) at 7:59.

* Ulka Sasaki & Zozaya defeated Black Menso-re & Mohammed Yone at 6:53.

* Atsushi Kotoge, Go Shiozaki, Hajime Ohara & Kazuyuki Fujita beat Daiki Odashima, Masa Kitamiya, Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura at 10:04.

* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal defeated LJ Cleary & Saxon Huxley at 11:15.

* Team 2000X (Daga & Yu Owada) beat All Rebellion (Alejandro & Kai Fujimura) at 12:02.

* Team 2000X (Jack Morris & Omos) beat All Rebellion (Harutoki & Kaito Kiyomiya) at 6:58.

* Kenoh vs. OZAWA – match ended in a no contest at 16:46.

* Six On Four Handicap Match: Team 2000X (Daga, Jack Morris, Omos, OZAWA, Yoshitatsu & Yu Owada) beat All Rebellion (Alejandro, Kai Fujimura, Kaito Kiyomiya & Kenoh) at 7:24.

* GHC National Title Match: Tetsuya Endo defeated Manabu Soya (c) to win the title at 19:30.

GHC JR HVT Champ @Eita_Luchador outfoxed HAYATA in our opener! #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/HsieDQh6fy — PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) January 11, 2025