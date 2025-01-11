wrestling / News
NOAH Star Navigation Premium 2025 Results 1.11.25: Tatsuya Endo Wins GHC National Title
– Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Star Navigation Premium 2025 event earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event had a sellout crowd of 1,535 people. The event streamed live on Wrestle Universe. Below are some results, per NOAH’s website:
* AMAKUSA, Eita, Junta Miyawaki & Shuji Kondo defeated RATEL’S (HAYATA, Tadasuke, YO-HEY & Yuto Kikuchi) at 7:59.
* Ulka Sasaki & Zozaya defeated Black Menso-re & Mohammed Yone at 6:53.
* Atsushi Kotoge, Go Shiozaki, Hajime Ohara & Kazuyuki Fujita beat Daiki Odashima, Masa Kitamiya, Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura at 10:04.
* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal defeated LJ Cleary & Saxon Huxley at 11:15.
* Team 2000X (Daga & Yu Owada) beat All Rebellion (Alejandro & Kai Fujimura) at 12:02.
* Team 2000X (Jack Morris & Omos) beat All Rebellion (Harutoki & Kaito Kiyomiya) at 6:58.
* Kenoh vs. OZAWA – match ended in a no contest at 16:46.
* Six On Four Handicap Match: Team 2000X (Daga, Jack Morris, Omos, OZAWA, Yoshitatsu & Yu Owada) beat All Rebellion (Alejandro, Kai Fujimura, Kaito Kiyomiya & Kenoh) at 7:24.
* GHC National Title Match: Tetsuya Endo defeated Manabu Soya (c) to win the title at 19:30.
GHC JR HVT Champ @Eita_Luchador outfoxed HAYATA in our opener! #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/HsieDQh6fy
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) January 11, 2025
🇲🇽 @hijodewagner enters for his LAST NOAH MATCH!#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/Z3qk6sd9YZ
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) January 11, 2025
.@hijodewagner: "NOAH is my home. It's my family. Thank you so much for the past five years. I will definitely come back here. I will definitely come back."#noah_ghcpic.twitter.com/EO5jwVY42i
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) January 11, 2025
WWE’s giant @TheGiantOmos makes his Korakuen Hall debut! #noah_ghc #WWE pic.twitter.com/BemHgdlxCw
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) January 11, 2025
TEAM2000X#T2KX #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/s12HBrYWeA
— 遠藤哲哉 tetsuya endo (@entetsu_ddt) January 11, 2025
