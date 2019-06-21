– Noam Dar took to social media to share a throwback photo and message remembering his friend Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum who passed away on Wednesday.

Dar was one of the many who contributed to the GoFundMe to help Lionheart’s family pay for his funeral costs. As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised £14,229. The original goal for the fundraiser was £6,000. Over 800 people have donated. You can donate by clicking here.