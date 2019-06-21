wrestling / News
Noam Dar Remembers His Close Friend Lionheart
– Noam Dar took to social media to share a throwback photo and message remembering his friend Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum who passed away on Wednesday.
View this post on Instagram
Like many of us I still cant process or accept the loss of Adrian Lionheart McCallum. I’m dealing with this very badly & perhaps won’t express what I want to say as well as I could if I gave it more time but seeing friends family & fans alike share their stories & feelings has been so therapeutic that i know I have a responsibility to contribute. Adrian was my big brother. Since I was 16 we spent practically every day together training in the gym & travelling the UK for shows spending countless hours discussing life, still game, wrestling, still game, movies, memories, women, still game, aspirations, inspirations, hope, fears, still game, talking absolute pish having a laugh & some more still game. He was my best friend & biggest supporter. No one knew me as well or truly nor had a bigger influence on so many pivotal life decisions & personal developments. Adrian was an unwavering & loyal constant in my life who helped me endlessly regardless of the situation he would always be there without question to provide guidance assurance love protection counsel & to be the stern voice of reason whenever I was being irrational childish temperamental or generally just a wee prick which you may be very shocked & surprised to learn was more often than not through my adolescence & young adulthood. Adrian believed in me fiercely when others didn’t or I didn’t believe in myself. From professional issues all the way to repairing a then broken relationship with my mum he was the strongest & most reliable rock in my life for 10+ years (not the actual rock which he liked to believe he was from time to time) I wish I wasn’t on the other side of the world when this happened I wish I could have been there when he needed me I wish I could here his big daft voice I wish he knew how much he truly meant to everyone This is the worst pain I have ever felt & I know im not the only one that feels this Adrian was so important to so many people. He loved his friends & family deeply & took joy from seeing those he cared about do well & be happy & this has left a giant Mad Leon sized hole in the hearts of so many. Adrian is the gold standard of a brother & friend I love you Believe x
Dar was one of the many who contributed to the GoFundMe to help Lionheart’s family pay for his funeral costs. As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised £14,229. The original goal for the fundraiser was £6,000. Over 800 people have donated. You can donate by clicking here.
