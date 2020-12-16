wrestling / News
Various News: The North Recap Their Impact Careers, New ICW: No Holds Barred Volume 9 Match
December 16, 2020
– The North discuss their Impact Wrestling career in a new video blog from Ethan Page. You can see the video below of Page and Josh Alexander talking about their careers during a drive:
– ICW: No Holds Barred has announced that Ricky Shane Page will face Shlak in a new match for their Volume 9 show on January 9th:
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
SHLAK vs RICKEY SHANE PAGE ☠️
Saturday January 9th LIVE from PORT RICHEY FL 8PM Belltime 🔥 #NHB9
Tickets – https://t.co/e2un0ZRKR2 👊
Watch LIVE on IWTV by using the code ICWNHB for 5 days FREE! pic.twitter.com/y2V5icFM5q
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) December 16, 2020
