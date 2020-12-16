wrestling / News

Various News: The North Recap Their Impact Careers, New ICW: No Holds Barred Volume 9 Match

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The North discuss their Impact Wrestling career in a new video blog from Ethan Page. You can see the video below of Page and Josh Alexander talking about their careers during a drive:

– ICW: No Holds Barred has announced that Ricky Shane Page will face Shlak in a new match for their Volume 9 show on January 9th:

