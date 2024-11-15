Note on AEW Star Appearing in Cobra Kai Season 6 (SPOILER)

– The finale of the hit Netflix series, Cobra Kai, is now streaming, with Season 6 Part 2 debuting earlier today on the platform, and there’s a familiar face for wrestling fans. AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker appears during Season 6 Part 2 (via PWInsider).

Baker portrays the role of a karate fighter for the Tiger Strike Team and reportedly appears in multiple episodes. PWInsider notes that she filmed her scenes and fight sequences before she made her recent return to AEW earlier this year. It’s said that her return was delayed so she could work on the series.

Baker is a huge Cobra Kai fan, and Martin Kove, who portrays John Kreese, has appeared on AEW programming in the past, seconding Baker. The full Season 6 of Cobra Kai, featuring Dr. Baker, is streaming now on Netflix.