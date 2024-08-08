Britt Baker Returns On AEW Dynamite, Cuts Promo On Mercedes Mone

Britt Baker made her return to AEW TV on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and cut a promo on Mercedes Mone. Baker made her return from a week-long on-screen suspension on tonight’s show after Tony Khan lifted the suspension.

Baker cut a promo on Mone and said that she’s always been All In, unlike Mone who takes her ball and goes home when things don’t work out the way she wants. Baker accused Mone of treating AEW like the flavor of the month but said it’s home for her.

Baker and Mone will do battle for the latter’s TBS Championship at All In.