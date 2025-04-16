– A new episode of Stephanie’s Places is now available on ESPN+. This week’s guest for Stephanie McMahon is WWE Hall of Famer Sone Cold Steve Austin. ESPN released a new preview clip of the episode featuring Austin and Stephanie riding in Austin’s Kawasaki Krx 1000, which he races in off-road competitions. You can view that clip and a synopsis for the new episode below:

“Stephanie spends a day with Steve Austin at Broken Skull Ranch to learn about how he became ‘Stone Cold’ and life after the WWE. The two end their day with Stephanie experiencing Steve’s newest adventure: off-road racing.”

– WWE Vault showcased John Cena at various WrestleMania events:

Before John Cena makes his final WrestleMania appearance, check out these rare and never-before-seen clips of the 16-time World Champion at The Showcase of the Immortals, featuring backstage footage, unearthed promos and more.

– WWE Superstar R-Truth checks out Frankie D’s Bar-B-Que food truck in Las Vegas in a new Small Business Superstars video: