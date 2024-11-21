Note On Identity Of Swerve Strickland Decoy From AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland had a decoy to draw the attention of the Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite, and the identity of the decoy has been revealed. Wednesday night’s show featured someone wearing Strickland’s coat backstage at this week’s show. MVP and Shelton Benjamin accosted the man, who turned out not to be Strickland.

After the segment hit the internet, Shayn Smith posted to Twitter and revealed that he was the one wearing the coat.

Smith is an independent worker who is local to the area and has worked for H20, 1CW, NYWC, and more. He worked the November 2nd episode of AEW Collision, teaming with Joe Keys in a tag team match to Brian Cage and Lance Archer.