MLW News: Note On Interaction Plans Between Fusion and Azteca Underground Shows, Julius Smokes Signs On, New Shirts

– A new report has some details on the plans for interaction between MLW: Fusion and its upcoming Azteca Underground show. As previously reported, the company reportedly signed a deal for a new show, which will be focused on the Azteca Underground group. PWInsider reports that the current belief is that Aztea Underground boss Cesar Duran will go back and forth between the two shows, but that they will initially be kept mostly separate from each other.

The site notes that Duran had an office set up for him backstage at their recent taping in Philadelphia.

– PWInsider also reports that MLW signed Julius Stokes to a full-time deal with the company.

– MLW has released new T-Shirts for a variety of talent including Aramis, EJ Nduka, Hammerstone, The Von Erichs and 5150 Street Foreva, which looks to be Konnan’s new crew.