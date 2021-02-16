Note On Backstage Reaction To Damien Priest’s Work On WWE Main Roster

Damian Priest made his official WWE main roster debut at the Royal Rumble last month, and he was quickly positioned as a major player both in the men’s Rumble match and on the RAW brand. Fightful Select has more details on the backstage reaction to Priest’s recent work.

According to Fightful, high-level sources in WWE claim that Priest is well-liked backstage and “turned heads” during his Royal Rumble appearance and subsequent debut on RAW.

The site notes that one employee within the company stated that they gave Priest a full plate in his first two nights in terms of his workload, and he “did everything they could have expected” after being thrown into the mix right away.

Priest has played a prominent role in working with Bad Bunny on RAW since the Rumble, with both performers seemingly set for featured roles on the road to WrestleMania 37 in Tampa.