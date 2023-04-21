Note On How Many People Are Injured In WWE Developmental, List Of Absent Wrestlers

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are an ‘unusually high’ number of injuries and medical absences in WWE right now. This is especially true in developmental, where around a dozen people are of action.

This includes Amari Miller, Arianna Grace, Nikkita Lyons, Roderick Strong, Sanga, Blair Davenport, Yulisa Leon and others.

Those on the main roster who are out for one reason or another include Big E, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Ronda Rousey, Kofi Kingston, Bobby Roode, Tommaso Ciampa, AJ Styles, Aliyah, Drew McIntyre, Johnny Gargano and Carmella.