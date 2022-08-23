wrestling / News
Note on Identity of Attacker Who Targeted AJ Styles on WWE Raw
– As previously noted, a man in a hood interfered in AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley’s tag team match against The Miz and Ciampa during last night’s episode of WWE Raw. The Local Competitor Twitter account now has an update on the attacker who went after AJ Styles and was taken away by police during the show.
According to Local Competitor, the man in the hood who targeted Styles is Rajan Husher. Husher is a trainee at the Battle Arts Academy. Later during the match, Dexter Lumis appeared and kidnapped The Miz, dragging him through the card.
You can also check out a clip of the segment below.
On the new @WWE RAW episode: Who was taken away by riot police during The Miz & Ciampa vs. AJ Styles & Bobby Lashley match? Rajan Husher was the man who attacked AJ.
Rajan trained at the Battle Arts Academy @BattleArts_PRO, where he also competes.#WWE #RAW #WWERaw https://t.co/vhbwLxvlAH pic.twitter.com/EV5zwITuds
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 23, 2022
Look who's back on #WWERaw!!! 😲 pic.twitter.com/BGYf740VUg
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2022
