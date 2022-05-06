wrestling / News
Note on Interest in Windham Rotunda, How Much Money He Earned In WWE
May 6, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been interest in Windham Rotunda (formerly Bray Wyatt) from several companies but they are ‘far apart’ from what he’s looking for in terms of money. Rotunda also worked on a horror movie after leaving WWE.
It’s believed that Rotunda was the third or fourth-highest paid wrestler in WWE before his exit, with a contract worth $4 million per year. That doesn’t include the merchandise sales, where he was considered a “major draw.”
More Trending Stories
- Maria Kanellis On Roxanne Perez Having Potential To Reach Becky Lynch’s Level In WWE, Perez’s Work In ROH
- The Miz On Chad Gable’s Character Transformation, Gable Having Potential As Main Event Star In WWE
- Mike Chioda Reveals Why Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35 Was Cut Short at Last Minute
- Tony Khan Responds to Fan Suggestion for AEW Dynamite Lighting Change