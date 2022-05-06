Note on Interest in Windham Rotunda, How Much Money He Earned In WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been interest in Windham Rotunda (formerly Bray Wyatt) from several companies but they are ‘far apart’ from what he’s looking for in terms of money. Rotunda also worked on a horror movie after leaving WWE.

It’s believed that Rotunda was the third or fourth-highest paid wrestler in WWE before his exit, with a contract worth $4 million per year. That doesn’t include the merchandise sales, where he was considered a “major draw.”