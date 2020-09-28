Note on Planned Finish For RAW Tag Team Title Match at Clash of Champions

As we reported last night, Angel Garza suffered some sort of injury to his leg during his match at WWE Clash of Champions. This resulted in the match ending abruptly, as Angelo Dawkins hit Andrade with a spinebuster and got the pin, with Andrade kicking out and the referee counted to three in spite of that.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that after Garza’s injury, the referee was told to “go home” immediately, which could be why Andrade kicked out and the referee counted anyway. It was also noted that even though the match ending suddenly, the match was always planned to end with the Street Profits retaining the titles.

Garza is expected to have an MRI today to determine the extent of his injury.