Note On Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers who worked on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced matches and segments for the show:

* Petey Williams & Abyss produced the Raw Tag Team Championship match.

* Molly Holly produced Tamina vs. Dana Brooke

* Adam Pierce produced the Miz and Logan Paul segment

* Kenny Dykstra produced Dirty Dawgs vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breakker

* Abyss produced Omos vs. Apollo Crews

* Jason Jordan was the producer for Edge’s promo

* Shawn Daivari produced Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Carmella & Queen Zelina

* Shane Helms produced Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory

Daivari also produced Veer vs. Savion Truitt on WWE Main Event, while Pierce was the producer for Hurt Business vs. Street Profits There was no listed producer for Kevin Owens’ main event promo.