wrestling / News
Note on Roman Reigns’ Status for WWE Backlash
April 7, 2023 | Posted by
the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Roman Reigns is currently not planned to be a part of WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. While Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, plans on Monday had him off the card. He is still scheduled for other major events going forward.
Based on Monday’s RAW, WWE is likely planning Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio & Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest as the top matches.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Recalls Brock Lesnar Walking Out Before WrestleMania 31, Working With Roman Reigns Then
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on Why Having Cody Rhodes Lose at WrestleMania Was ‘The Worst Possible Ending’
- Vickie Guerrero’s Daughter Accuses Stepfather of Sexual Assault, Vickie Responds and Attacks Her
- Ric Flair On Going Back to WCW In Early 90s, Says He Wishes He Didn’t