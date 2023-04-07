Note on Roman Reigns’ Status for WWE Backlash

the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Roman Reigns is currently not planned to be a part of WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. While Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, plans on Monday had him off the card. He is still scheduled for other major events going forward.

Based on Monday’s RAW, WWE is likely planning Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio & Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest as the top matches.