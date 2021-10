Fightful Select has details on who produced which match at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia yesterday.

* Jason Jordan produced Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley and Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali.

* TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop.

* Chris Park (Abyss) produced Big E vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos.

* Adam Pearce produced Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods.